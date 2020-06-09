Cookies

Atlus is planning something for PC Gaming Show

Some exciting news seems to be waiting for Atlus fans as Atlus builds up hype for the PC Gaming Show.

Our colleagues over at PC Gamer have scheduled a major summer conference to take place this Saturday, June 13, at 7 pm BST. Among the attendees are 2K, Amazon, Dontnod, Coffee Stain, Sega and 25 other guests. What got us most curious is that Atlus West is also promoting this event and it has even set up a Steam page to present itself on Valve's platform. In total, the journalists promise information about more than 50 games and a whopping two hours have been scheduled for the conference.

You can find more information via this link.

