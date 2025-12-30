Atlus is in no rush to make a Metaphor: ReFantazio sequel

HQ

Metaphor: ReFantazio was one of 2024's major critical successes. Earning a whopping 94 on Metacritic and a stellar review from our own network as well as some impressive sales figures, you'd think Atlus would be jumping at the chance to make a sequel.

However, as director Katsura Hashino told Game Informer in an interview, things aren't so simple. "Just because we had a certain level of success, we don't want to just jump on that and quickly put out something as a sequel," he said. "We want to really give it some thought and make sure that if we are able to continue on in this series, we're putting together something that is building on the values that we were able to infuse into this game."

Hashino makes it clear that further avenues are being explored with Metaphor, but Atlus isn't looking at a potential sequel just because of the past success. "We're looking ahead into what we can do with this series, but we won't want to just act on it because we had a certain level of success, if that makes sense," he added.

What would you want to see in a Metaphor: ReFantazio sequel?