Atlus hopes Metaphor: ReFantazio will be as popular as Persona and Shin Megami Tensei

Metaphor: ReFantazio was one of the bigger surprises at the Xbox Games Showcase held earlier in the month. We knew Atlus had been working on multiple projects, but here we saw something that neither belonged to Persona or the Shin Megami Tensei franchises.

But, even as Atlus sets out on this bold new adventure, it's clear the studio wants to make a major success out of Metaphor: ReFantazio. In a new interview with director Katsura Hashino (transcribed by Gematsu), it becomes apparent that the epic RPG is an ambitious endeavour for the developer.

"Following the worldwide success of Persona 5, I think many people think of either Shin Megami Tensei or Persona when they think of the two largest RPG franchises by Atlus. With this game, we wanted to build a third pillar for the studio, by crafting a large-scale, epic fantasy RPG, something we've never done before."



In the same interview, Hashino also speaks about the setting, story, and aesthetics of the game. Metaphor: ReFantazio is currently set for a 2024 launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PC.