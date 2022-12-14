Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Potion Craft
      Persona 4: Golden

      Atlus details all the improvements in Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4: Golden for modern consoles and PC

      The enhanced ports include several quality-of-life features as well as improved graphics.

      Following the recent release of Persona 5 Royal for modern consoles and PC, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4: Golden will be making their way to Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC on January 19, 2023.

      Now Atlus has revealed what improvement we can expect from the new editions of the classic games, that are themselves handheld ports of the original PS2 releases.

      According to Atlus' official website (as translated by Gematsu) the games will feature smooth, high-resolution graphics, the option to quick save, and there will be an album feature for Persona 4: Golden. You will also be able to choose between all difficulty levels from the start, instead of unlocking them in the New Game Plus mode.

      Persona 4: Golden released for the PS Vita in 2012 and was ported to PC in 2020, while Persona 3 Portable originally released for the PSP back in 2009.

      Persona 4: Golden

