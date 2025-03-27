Atlus announces Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army with a first trailer

After the success of Persona 3 Reload, it has been rumoured that Atlus and Sega wanted to take on other parts of the series, and during the Nintendo Direct dedicated to the original Switch, this has now been partially confirmed.

Atlus is indeed working on at least one more remaster, but not for Persona, but instead announced Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, a remaster of the PlayStation 2 classic Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs the Soulless Army. And we don't have to wait long for the release either, as it will be out for Switch (and possibly more formats, but not yet confirmed) on June 19.

Check out the first trailer below.