Metaphor: ReFantazio

Atlus announces live event with news on Metaphor: ReFantazio next week

The show will be hosted by the game's director and Studio Zero (Persona) Katsura Hashino.

It looks like the Metaphor: ReFantazio lethargy is starting to fade and we won't have to rely on rumours. Sega wants to start soon with the promotional campaign for its new IP, its "third pillar" to establish itself at the top of the current JRPG scene.

Atlus has announced a live stream of its Atlus Exclusive event, which will take place on 23 April 2024 at midnight on the ATLUS West YouTube channel. According to the company, we will see a new preview of the game with commentary from its director and event host, Katsura Hashino.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be available in autumn 2024 on Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

