Atlus accounts for almost 30% of Sega's total game sales

The creators of the Persona series, and most recently the acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio, have become a real goldmine for Sega. This according to the company latest financial report where it was revealed that Atlus accounts for 28.2% of Sega's total game sales.

This also means that Atlus' games have now overtaken Sonic in the statistics, with the blue hedgehog most recently accounting for 27.8% of Sega's total sales, followed by Like a Dragon at 9.8%. This success is mainly attributed to two titles: Persona 3 Reload, which sold one million copies in its first week and a total of 3,4 million since April 2024, as well as Metaphor: ReFantazio, which sold one million copies already on launch day.

Will this mean that Atlus and its games will play a more central role for Sega going forward? Let's sincerely hope so.