Atlético Madrid and Orlando City in active talks to sell Antoine Griezmann, but disagree on when

HQ

Antoine Griezmann, Atlético de Madrid legend and top goal-scorer of all time for the club, may be saying goodybye soon to the red and white club. But how soon? It's been reported this week that Atlético de Madrid and Orlando City are in active talks to sell the 34-year-old French forward, whose dream is to finish his sporting career in the MLS.

However, the clubs disagree on when. The MLS season has just started last weekend (Orlando lost their first match to New York Red Bulls), and therefore Orlando City wants to have the player on their ranks in a matter of weeks.

But Atleti wants to keep the player until the end of the season, knowing they can still opt for titles (they are very close to their first Copa del Rey final since 2013) and are still in Champions League, with an important match tonight. According to AS, the relationship between Griezmann and Atlético are good, and they hope to solve this situation with time, giving the club a heads up in advance to find a replacement if Griezmann leaves.