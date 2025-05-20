Atlético de Madrid's Metropolitano stadium, frontrunner to host men's Champions League final in 2027

HQ

Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Atlético de Madrid stadium, will likely host the Champions League final in 2027. Pilar Alegría, Sports minister in Spain, said on Tuesday that the ministers approved it, a step necessary for the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation) to confirm the venue of the match.

However, the official confirmation won't come until September, made by UEFA. There's another candidate, Baku Olympic Stadium, on Azerbaijan, that already host the Europa League final in 2019, between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Wanda, Civitas, Riyadh Air...

Metropolitano Stadium, in the East side of Madrid was, built in the 1990s hoping to host the World Athletics Championships in 1997, but Madrid lost the bid. It was later meant to become an Olympic stadium for the 2012 Olympics (and then the 2016, and then the 2020 again...) and was mostly unused until Atlético de Madrid moved it, after their former stadium, the historic Vicente Calderón, was demolished.

In just a few years, it has changed name three times: opening as Wanda Metropolitano in 2018, then Civitas Metropolitano in 2022, and finally Riyadh Air Metropolitano in 2024.

It has become one of Spain's top stadiums, with a capacity for over 70,000 people, and held the 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham. It will also be used for the 2030 World Cup in Spain.