Atlético de Madrid won't sell Simeone, agree to continue in 2026/27 and don't rule out a new contract

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Diego Pablo Simeone will continue to be Atlético de Madrid manager for at least the next season, extending an unusually long collaboration: the Argentinian has been manager for the club since December 2011, 14 years and 124 days. In total, 786 games, with 465 victories, 170 draws, and 151 defeats.

Since then, they have gone through good and bad periods (two Champions League finals, two Liga titles, two Europa League titles), and this season could end up good despite being fourth in LaLiga, with their first Copa del Rey final since 2013, eliminating Barcelona, whom they play again next month in Champions League quarter-finals.

According to AS, club and manager have agreed to continue during the 2026/27 season, which is where his contract ends. There have been talks about extending his contract beyond that, but nothing definitive, but what is sure is that the club won't listen to offers from other clubs, after rumours that Inter Milan were interested in hiring the 55-year-old.