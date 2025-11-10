Atlético de Madrid sold to American fund Apollo Sports Capital, but President and CEO remain

HQ

Atlético de Madrid has been bought up by Apollo Sports Capital, an American sports investment company. The former four main shareholders of the Spanish football club will continue, but sold some of their assets to Apollo, and now Apollo will be the main stakeholder with 57% of the club, which was valued in 2,500 million euros by the fund.

The investment still needs to be subject to regulatory approvals, and they expect it to be done in the first quarter of 2026. "Upon close, Atlético de Madrid, including Atlético de San Luis and Atlético Ottawa, will be majority owned by Apollo Sports Capital alongside Mr Gil, Mr Cerezo, Quantum Pacific Group and Ares Management funds, as shareholders", the club said.

The previous owners, including Miguel Ángel Gil and Enrique Cerezo will continue as CEO and president of the club, "guaranteeing the continuity and vision of the project and its leadership", said the club in a statement, but the new giant will "enhance the Club's financial strength, sporting competitiveness and community impact", with planned investments in the sport team and major infrastructure projects, like a new sports and entertainment district adjacent to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium called Ciudad del Deporte.

"Atlético would not be in the position it finds itself today without the support of Wanda Group, Quantum Pacific and Ares, whose backing has strengthened us at pivotal moments", said Miguel Ángel Gil, club CEO. "Looking ahead, together we see significant opportunity to drive strong, sustainable growth of Atlético de Madrid as we build on our remarkable legacy".