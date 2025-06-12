Atlético de Madrid shows "most classic pattern in our history" for the new home kit jersey

HQ

The Club World Cup will also be the showcase for the new jerseys for most of the clubs taking place in it. While technically still part of the 2024/25 season, clubs know it is a great excuse to sell new shirts, and therefore have debuted their new home and away kits earlier than usual. We already showed you the new Real Madrid kits for next season, so now it's fair to do the same with their neighbours, Atlético de Madrid.

The club says they have taken a more classical approach, giving greater importance to the red and white, the colours of the club, removing blue details in the collar: "Following the most classic pattern in our history, the shirt features five vertical red stripes interspersed with four white ones and a white collar".

"This new kit is designed for all those who proudly embrace the red and white sentiment, on and off the field. A symbol of belonging that is part of the club's culture and its fans", the club adds. The new home kit is already on sale at the official store, and it's expectedl be the one the club uses this Sunday in their opening match of the Club World Cup... against none others than European Champions Paris Saint-Germain.