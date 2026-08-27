Atlético de Madrid send statement about Julián Álvarez, "trust that our player will understand the decision"

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The summer transfer market ends in only five days, and Julián Álvarez will NOT go to FC Barcelona, no matter how much the Catalan club insist. Following the never ending rumours and gossip, the club has sent a statement categorically denying that the player will be sold to their rivals in LaLiga.

"The members of Atlético de Madrid's Board of Directors have unanimously expressed their absolute support for the club's decision to not negotiate the transfer of Julián Alvarez to FC Barcelona", they wrote, explaining that Barcelona failed to act in a professional, ethical and respectful manner when they negotiated with Álvarez, under contract, behind their backs.

https://x.com/atletienglish/status/2092934079444389972

"The members of the Board of Directors acknowledge that 'Atlético de Madrid is open to standard transfer market negotiations when conducted in a professional, ethical and respectful manner. We fully stand behind the club's previously communicated position that FC Barcelona failed to meet these requirements and, as a result, there will not be any negotiation and there is zero consideration of an Alvarez transfer to Barcelona.'"

"Atlético de Madrid trust that our player will understand the decision and will remain focused on helping the club achieve its goals, just as he has done during the two seasons he has been defending our colors."

Julián Álvarez, either Atleti or Arsenal, but never Barcelona

In the final paragraph, the club implies that Álvarez will stay, despite gossip about Arsenal being interested in the player. Atleti would likely ask around 150 million euros for the player, and likely they would ask Arteta's team Viktor Gyokeres in exchange, because without Álvarez, Atleti would be without a centre-forward; an operation very difficult to be made in just four days before August 31.

Julián Álvarez made his debut this season with Atleti as a substitution in their second matchday of the league. Álvarez made little contributions (only 12 touches) and was booed the entire time he had the ball by the fans. He was later told by the club to go to the dressing room alone while his teammates remained in the pitch, applauding the fans, after a 2-2 draw to Villarreal.

Currently, Álvarez is not training, saying he feels ill.