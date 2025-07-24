Atlético de Madrid says goodbye to club legend Saúl Ñíguez, who joins Flamengo

HQ

Atlético de Madrid paid tribute to Saúl Ñíguez, ninth player with more appearances for the Spanish club, as he decided to leave to Brazil, specifically, Flamengo. The 30-year-old midfielder received the status of a club legend, after spending 17 years at the red and white club, starting in the youth teams, and playing for the main team between 2012 and 2025. 427 appearances, 48 goals and 26 assists, although with three stints at Rayo Vallecano, Chelsea and Sevilla as a loan.

With Atlético de Madrid, Saúl won two Europa Leagues in 2012 and 2018, one Liga in 2021 and one Spanish Cup in 2013. However, his future will be in another continent, under the orders of coach Filipe Luís, whom he shared dressing room both of them as players in Atlético de Madrid. Saúl will also reunite with Jorginho from the year he spent at Chelsea in 2021, when he added a Club World Cup to his trophy list.

Saúl's signing to Flamengo developed in a very short notice, as the player had been negotiating with Turkish club Trabzonspor, before rejecting them "due to personal reasons". The Brazilian club is already making jokes with his name and the TV series Better Call Saul.

"He arrived as a young promise to our youth team and after more than 400 matches, assists, goals and titles, he is already part of our history and one of our legends", said club president Enrique Cerezo.

Meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid will reinforce in other areas, with six new players added to the squad in the summer: Álex Baena, Mateo Ruggeri, Thiago Almada, Marc Pubill, and finally, just announced this week, David Hancko from Feyenoord.