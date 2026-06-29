Atlético de Madrid player Matteo Ruggeri accused of paying women for racist and sexual audios

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Italian footballer Matteo Ruggeri from Atlético de Madrid has been accused of engaging in a horrendous sexual kink, hard to put into words. This comes from a woman, talking with Fabrizio Corona in his YouTube channel (although the information comes from an Instagram reel, a preview of the video to be released today Monday at 21 CEST, 20 BST).

In the short video, a woman says that Ruggeri offered her 150 euros for audios in a sensual voice saying blasphemous and racist slur, including insults to God and, more worryingly, specifically asking her to use insults to black people. In return, Ruggeri sent her back audios of what appeared to be him masturbating to those audios.

After the video went viral, an Atlético de Madrid fan account asked for him to be kicked off from the club. "GET HIM OUT OF THE CLUB", wrote Atletico Universe on social media.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Atleti is open to a transfer to an Italian club, one year after arriving from Atalanta; Roma is reportedly the club most interested for Ruggeri, but it remains to be seen if these accusations (if confirmed to be true) have any effect on any potential career moves for the defender.

It should be noted that this information comes from the YouTube channel of Fabrizio Corona, called Coronas Land, a former director of a photographic agency who was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2015 for the scandal known as Vallettopoli, in which extorted famous figures including politicians and celebrities in exchange of not making public compromising photos, often of sexual nature.

Corona, who spent several years in prison and under house arrest, now has a YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers, although his Instagram account is fairly new, with only four posts and 153,000 followers at the time of writing.