Atlético de Madrid longest running captain Enrique Collar dies aged 91

Atlético de Madrid announced Monday night the passing of Enrique Collar at the age of 91. Collar was a former Atleti player between 1953 and 1969, who served as team's captain for ten years, between 1960 and 1969, more time than any other player of the team. He played 470 matches, scored 105 goals, and won one Liga title, three Spanish Cups and one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

Collar is tied with Antoine Griezmann as the fifth player with most official games played wearing red and white. Born in 1934, he joined Atleti in the junior leagues and signed a senior contract the day he turned 18 in 1952.

He was loaned to other teams, like Cádiz and Real Murcia, before establishing in Atleti, where he helped them win one league title in 1966, three Copas in 1960, 1961 and 1965, and one of the extint UEFA competition Cup Winner's Cup. He also made 16 appearances for Spain, including playing World Cup 1962, and the qualifying matches for European Nations' Cup, which Spain eventually won.

Collar remained tied with the club through fan clubs and was president of the Atlético de Madrid Foundation between 2005 and 2011. "With the departure of Enrique Collar, the red and white family loses a symbol who gave everything to take Atlético de Madrid to the top of national and continental football", said the club.