Atlético de Madrid gambles their last Liga chances this year with two derbies

HQ

Atlético de Madrid has had the worst start in LaLiga since Diego Pablo Simeone took over the team in 2011. Three draws, one defeat and only one win in the first five games, meaning they have 6 points out of 15 in contention, and sit 12th in the table.

A really bad start for a team tha usually finishes the season in third place (behind Real Madrid and Barcelona, always above the fourth placed), but won the title in 2014 and 2021, that needs to be fixed if they don't want to wave their Liga chances goodbye for the rest of the season (if they haven't already). And in between, the painful 3-2 defeat at Anfield at Champions League, that ended up with Simeone seeing red card for clashing with Liverpool fans...

This week could be critical, starting tonight, Wednesday, for the first of two derbies. Tonight, against Rayo Vallecano (21:30 CET), a team that also needs to score points (one win, two draws, two defeats), one that is specially resilient at home (the only team so far to stop Barcelona).

Then, on Saturday, Atleti will welcome Real Madrid at the Bernabéu for the big derby of Madrid (September 27, 16:15 CET). Real Madrid is still unbeaten (six victories in the six first games). Los Blancos have recently stumbled in their visits to Metropolitano (draw one year ago, loss the previous year), and for Atleti, it could be their last chance to hold on to LaLiga...