Atlético de Madrid fans are excited about new partnership with Red Bull

Atlético de Madrid, Spain's third most powerful football club after Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, has grown incredibly in the last two decades, and today they have signed an unexpected partnership that will inject a significant amount of money to the club during the next two and a half years: Red Bull.

The German brand of energy drinks already sponsors a multitude of sport teams, most notably the successful Red Bull Formula 1 teams, but also football teams like RB Leipzig. This partnership won't go as far as changing the club's name (unlike the stadium, which is currently known as Riyadh Air Metropolitano, and most people still call it "Wanda" because of its antepenultimate sponsor).

Until June 2027, Red Bull will "play a significant role in enhancing the matchday experience and major events hosted this year at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano". The club (which currently sits at the top of LaLiga, a competition they won in 2021) will receive a significant amount of money, and fans "colchoneros" are already excited about the opportunities a partnership with a well-liked brand such as Red Bull will bring to the club, starting with more international recognition.

"Both of us believe in sport as a combination of dedication, hard work, and a great dose of adrenaline that excites fans. Our players never give up; if they fall, they get back up and try again. This is the shared spirit of Red Bull and Atlético de Madrid, which we will showcase in the major events that fans can enjoy at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano", said Óscar Mayo, Atleti's Chief Revenue and Operations Officer.