Atlético de Madrid eliminated from Club World Cup, Paris Saint-Germain group leader

Club World Cup Group B was one of the most exciting, with three teams with options to qualify. However, it was Atlético de Madrid the one with the worst odds: they needed to score three goals against Botafogo... and they only scored one, and right at the end of the match. Atlético wins Botafogo 1-0 thanks to Antoine Griezmann, but is third overall due to goal difference with PSG and Botafogo, even if the three had the same amount of points, 6 points.

So, PSG group leaders and Botafogo second. The French and European Champion certified their qualification by winning 2-0 Seattle Sounders, and are group leaders thanks to Atleti's sad victory over Botafogo. The North American club did not win any match, and joins the list of clubs confirmed eliminated, which include another MLS team, LA FC. The only club from the US still remaining is Inter Miami, and could clash against PSG at the round of 16.

