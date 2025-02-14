Atlético de Madrid does it again with their Valentine's Day commercial: regardless of your team, it's hard not to cry

HQ

Atlético de Madrid has excelled in many areas lately, but one of them has nothing to do with the sport: producing beautiful and touching commercials. The hope is to showcase the club's values, and today, on Valentine's Day, they have done it again with "Silla" (Chair), a short film that aims to challenge "established preconceptions" on Valentine's day with a value that Atlético de Madrid fans (or fans of any club) will instantly acknowledge: loyalty.

"Silla reminds us that love, in all its forms, can last longer than time and shat some connections, in football and in life, can never be broken", say the club. "It's a tale that highlights one of the Club's core values and proves that compromise and devotion are not just limited to romantic partnerships but can also remain intact once ways part".

The commercial has been developed by Sra Rushmore agency, which previously collaborated with the club with the award-winning "Taxi", about an unexpected bond between an Atlético taxi driver and a longtime Real Madrid fan, made for Christmas 2023, and the highly applauded "Comandante y Cartón" commercial from 2024, showcasing the same value of loyalty with two very good boys.

There's a very high chance they will make you cry, regardless of which club you are.