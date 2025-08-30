Atlético de Madrid Champions League calendar on league phase: dates and times for all games until January 2026

HQ

The full calendar for the Champions League league phase has been released, after the Champions League draw took place early this week, and Atlético de Madrid already know their rivals as well as the order for the eight games of this stage.

On Saturday morning, UEFA released the full calendar for the league phase, so Atlético de Madrid supporters can star marking the dates and times on the calendar. They include a visit to Liverpool on the very first matchday...

Full Champions League - league phase calendar for Atlético de Madrid: