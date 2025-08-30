Sports
Atlético de Madrid Champions League calendar on league phase: dates and times for all games until January 2026
Dates and times for all Atleti Champions League 2025/26 matches.
The full calendar for the Champions League league phase has been released, after the Champions League draw took place early this week, and Atlético de Madrid already know their rivals as well as the order for the eight games of this stage.
On Saturday morning, UEFA released the full calendar for the league phase, so Atlético de Madrid supporters can star marking the dates and times on the calendar. They include a visit to Liverpool on the very first matchday...
Full Champions League - league phase calendar for Atlético de Madrid:
- 17 September 2025 21:00 Liverpool FC (A)
- 30 September 2025 21:00 Eintracht Frankfurt (H)
- 21 October 2025 21:00 Arsenal FC (A)
- 4 November 2025 21:00 R. Union Saint-Gilloise (H)
- 26 November 2025 21:00 FC Internazionale Milano (H)
- 9 December 2025 21:00 PSV Eindhoven (A)
- 21 January 2026 18:45 Galatasaray A.Ş. (A)
- 28 January 2026 21:00 FK Bodø/Glimt (H)