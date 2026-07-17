Atlético de Madrid CEO confirms Julián Álvarez won't be sold for 100, 150, or 200 million euros

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Atlético de Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has released a video where, once again, he closes the door on a transfer of Julián Álvarez. Hours before the World Cup final, where Álvarez is set to be one of the Argentinian stars, Atleti released a short video with Gil Marín saying that they won't even sell him for 100, 150, or 200 million euros.

"My intention is clear, as is the club's. We have made this clear to the player, his agent, and the Barça president: Atlético is the perfect place in the world for Julián, and he is the ideal striker for Atlético. We want to keep him.

"I recently heard statements from the Barça president saying that the offer they made to Atlético de Madrid wasn't unlimited, and the only possible response is that our answer is indeed unlimited: we don't want to transfer him, and we will not accept an offer of 100, 150, or 200 million for Julián Álvarez."

Earlier in World Cup, Julián Álvarez made headlines when he said that he wanted to fulfil his dreams and asked Atleti to let him go. But despite Barça continuous attempts, Joan Laporta finally admitted in an interview with El Larguero this week that their offer won't be unlimited, and "there will come a time when we have to decide whether to maintain the offer or not, and it will depend on how these last two weeks of July unfold".