Atlético de Madrid and Netflix theme Saturday's Liga game with the Peaky Blinders: fanzone, costumes and halftime show

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Atlético de Madrid has prepared a very special and unusual cross-promotion for their upcoming Liga game against Getafe on Saturday, 16:15 CET: the match and stadium will be themed to Peaky Blinders, to celebrate the release of the movie Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The collaboration started with a short ad filmed by Netflix showing Koke, Giménez, Griezmann, Sørloth y Lookman dressed as genuine Peaky Blinders. During the match on Saturday, fans will find a fan zone next to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, opened before the match, called Shelby Barbershop. Then, the team will arrive to the stadium in a bus accompanied by vintage vehicles and a large group of actors dressed as Peaky Blinders.

In true American fashion, there will be a halftime show with music, light and sound, which only those present at the stadium will be able to see. And boxes 18 and 19 of the VIP ring of the stadium will be transformed into 'The Garrison Pub'.

The best Peaky Blinders fans will even be allowed to enter the stadium for free if they come dressed up: the best four costumes will be given two double tickets for the match.