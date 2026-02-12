Atleti thrashes Barcelona 4-0 in the first round of the Copa del Rey semifinal

HQ

Atlético de Madrid have thrashed FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Cup semifinal, a 4-0 with goals by Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman, and Julián Álvarez, and an own goal by Eric García, who was expelled in the 85th minute. All goals happened in the first half, often in counter-attacks, catching by surprise Barça's defenders, who couldn't do anything against the exceptionally high accuracy from Griezmann, Giulianio, Lookman, and Álvarez in the passes and shots.

Barcelona started the second half more firmly, and Pau Cubarsí scored in the 52th minute. But after seven minutes of waiting, VAR ruled out the goal by offside from Lewandowski. The long wait for the referee decision halted Barcelona's momentum, who never came as close to scoring in Muso's goal.

In fact, it was Sorloth for Atleti the one with the most clear chance of the second half, in the 88th minute. In the end, the scoreboard was settled in a 4-0, which will force Barcelona to a attempt a desperate comeback at the Camp Nou on March 3.

Atleti dreams of their first Copa del Rey final since 2013

Atleti fans will cheer to reach their first Copa del Rey final since their victory in 2013. They could meet in the final with Real Sociedad, who won the first leg of their semifinal 1-0, or Athletic Club, champions in 2024.

