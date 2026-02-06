Atleti thrashed Betis 5-0, and the Copa del Rey semifinal match ups have been decided
The draw for the Copa del Rey semifinals is here, with Barcelona vs. Atleti and Athletic vs. Real Sociedad.
The Spanish Cup or Copa del Rey quarter-finals concluded on Thursday with a 5-0 thrashing of Atlético de Madrid to Real Betis, with goals by Hancko, Simeone, Lookman, Griezmann and Almada: all shots on target found net at the Cartuja stadium, and Atleti fans enjoyed themselves after recent disappointments in LaLiga (a 0-0 draw against Levante last weekend) and a 2-1 defeat to Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt in Champions League that pushed them to play-offs.
Atleti is the latest one to qualify and will face FC Barcelona in the semifinal, as announced by the draw that took place on Friday. It will be a repeat from last year's semifinals, where Barcelona defeated Atlético de Madrid, 4-4 in the first leg and 0-1 in the second leg. Barça eventually defeated Real Madrid in the final.
Copa del Rey semifinal dates
First leg: February 11
- Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad
- Atlético de Madrid vs. Barcelona
Second leg: March 4
- Real Sociedad vs. Atlhletic Club
- Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid