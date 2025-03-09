Atleti player apologises for insults toward referee "that cost us dearly"

HQ

Atlético de Madrid has given ground in LaLiga to Real Madrid, just three days before the capital derby next week. Capital because it's a derby in Madrid, and also because it is a match of capital importance for both, a round of 16 second leg in Champions League. On Sunday, Madrid won 2-1 and Atleti lost 2-1 against their respective rivals (Rayo Vallecano and Getafe, also Madrilenian teams). And in the case of Atleti, with a big controversy.

The match, played in Getafe, the city south of Madrid, had its first goal in the 75th minute, thanks to a penalty that stirred controversy (an accidenta, handball) scored by Sorloth. But then, in the 88th minute, Argentinian player Ángel Correa was expelled after a dangerous play, initially punished with a yellow card, and after VAR, a straight red card. When he left, Correa shouted "you son of a bitch" and other insults in Spanish, in front of an upset Simeone, who tried to calm him. But it's too late: Correa is facing between a sanction four and twelve games -reports say it will likely be five- and could miss two crutial games against Barcelona, one in LaLiga next week and the Spanish Cup semi-final on April 2.

Later, on Twitter, Correa apologised to the referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernández "for my reaction after the sending off. I have total respect for the referees and this reaction is not typical of me. I was very angry for leaving the team with ten men at such a delicate moment and I reacted in the worst way. I hope he accepts my most sincere apologies."

"I also want to apologize to my teammates and coaches and to our fans for an action that I should not have done and that cost us dearly". Indeed, right after the expulsion, Getafe stroke back and scored two goals in three minutes. Later in the afternoon, Real Madrid won and returned to the second place in LaLiga. Barcelona are still leaders, even if Saturday's game was postponed due to the passing of the team's doctor.