Atleti player Antoine Griezmann is a big Pokémon fan: trades his shirt for the latest Pokémon TCG cards

HQ

The fever over Pokémon Trading Cards has also reached the football fields. And it seems like French player Antoine Griezmann, top Atlético de Madrid scorer of all time, is also a big fan of Pokémon cards. Even to the point of exchanging his shirt for a couple of Pokémon cards.

After Tuesday's Copa del Rey match, where Atlético thrashed Getafe 5-0 and moved to the semifinals in the Spanish Cup, Griezmann went to meet Darizard, a popular Pokémon streamer with over 140,000 subscribers on YouTube. There, Griezmann handed over his shirt, and in exchanged, he received two sealed boxes of the laters Pokémon TCG expansion, Prismatic Evolutions, and an pack of Jeresy Fusion (sport cards) as a bonus gift. According to Marca, one of the boxes was for his teammate Koke.

The moment, caught on video, quickly went viral, especially becuase Darizard was with his son, who will probably remember this moment for the rest of his life. A really cute moment that shows that even elite football players also have the same hobbies outside of the world of sport as many of us do.