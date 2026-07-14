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Argentina vs. England, the World Cup semi-final match on Wednesday (21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST), will take place in Atlanta, and beyond the obvious sporting rivalry, with a World Cup final at stake, the match has clear political connotations: the 1982 Falklands War is still recent in the memory of many supporters, and as such the city will deploy increased security measures before and after the match.

The Falklands War was a ten-week war that started when Argentina invaded two British Overseas Territories in the South Atlantic, the Falklands Islands (Islas Maldivas in Spanish) and South Georgia. 649 Argentinian soldiers were killed and 255 British soldiers were killed, and after 74 days, Argentina surrendered and United Kingdom still controls those territories.

Atlanta Police, fearing that this political context could increase risk of incidents between fans of both countries, has "enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture", with additional personnel and resources being deployed in and around the event venues, entertainment districts, and other high-traffic areas, as reported by BBC.

And while some Argentinian may want to take this match as a way of revenge for the outcome of the war (there have already been chants about the Maldivas when Argentina defeated Egypt in the round of 16), the 2 April War Veterans Federation in Argentina has sent a statement asking fans to focus only on football and to "draw a clear and unwavering line between sporting passion and the national cause".

"Sovereignty is defended in international forums through diplomacy, historical truth and the peaceful, non-negotiable claim enshrined in our national constitution", the organisation of veterans said. "The ball rolls, pride in our colours multiplies, but memory remains intact."