Atlanta Faze wins Call of Duty League Major II to become back-to-back Major champions

The Atlanta Faze has become a real problem for the majority of teams in the Call of Duty League during the regular season. Over the years, this squad has proven to be pretty much the best regular season performer, something they have only managed to translate to World Championship success once. However, that will definitely be the aim for the 2025 season, which the Faze currently has a chokehold on.

This past weekend, the Faze once again claimed the throne after defeating the Vancouver Surge in the Major II finals and becoming back-to-back Major winners along the way. This result means that the Faze have already won half of the Majors this season, as only two remain, and assuming the squad doesn't have a catastrophic collapse, we can now almost certainly assume they will be a part of the next World Championship, as they have the most points in the league by a long margin (330 in total, which is 60 more than the Los Angeles Thieves in second, and 235 clear of the ninth placing Cloud9 New York, with ninth and below often missing the World Championship).

Up next for the Faze will be Major III, which begins its qualifiers in a couple of weeks on April 4, before the main event happens at the end of that month. Do you think the Faze will become back-to-back-to-back Major champions at that event?