Atlanta Faze returns to the top of Call of Duty esports with Esports World Cup win

The Esports World Cup is onto its final week and with that in mind several tournaments have come to a close over the past weekend. One such event is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III event that saw several of the best teams from around the world flocking to Saudi Arabia to compete for a slice of a $1.8 million prize pool.

With the event in the books, we can now report that Atlanta Faze has been crowned champion after defeating 100 Thieves in the grand final. This result means that the Faze are heading home with $600,000 in prize money, and a further $50,000 for McArthur "Cellium" Jovel who was crowned MVP of the entire tournament.

As for what's next for the Faze, as the Call of Duty League season is over there are no major events and tournaments planned until the new season kicks off, likely by the end of the year.