Atlanta FaZe confirms its starting roster for CDL 2021

Following Minnesota Rokkr and Chicago Huntsmen, Atlanta FaZe is the third team to confirm its official starting line-up for the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

The team's roster was finalised after the signing of Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson, who comes to the team after being released by Chicago Huntsmen. Prior to this, the team released players Michael "MajorManiak" Szymaniak and Preston "Priestahh" Greiner, who have both found a new home at Minnesota Rokkr.

Atlanta Faze's official starting line-up for the 2021 season will consist of Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson, Chris "Simp" Lehr, Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris, and McArthur "Cellium" Jovel.