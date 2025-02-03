Atlanta Faze are back on top in the Call of Duty League

HQ

When it comes to being a dominant force in the regular season, there are perhaps no more fitting examples than that of the Atlanta Faze. The organisation has been a very consistent performer in Call of Duty League Majors throughout the years, and has to this point won several over the last few seasons. It has now started 2025 by building on this further.

Following the conclusion of the first Major of the season, which was hosted by the Toronto Ultra but held in Madrid, Spain, the Faze have been crowned victors by defeating the Los Angeles Thieves in the grand final. This result has seen the squad taking home $150,000 in prize money, but also a boatload of CDL Points that will become vital in securing a spot at the Championship Weekend at the end of the season.

This result also now sees the Faze back at the top of the standings, with 170 points to their name, putting them 45 points clear of the second-placed LA Thieves. We'll have to see if the Faze can retain their crown when the second Major of the year kicks off on February 14.