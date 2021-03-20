Atlaïr's armour gets added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft has now added the famed-Assassin Atlaïr's armour into Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The Assassin robes have been introduced as part of the free Godly Pack that was added in the recent title update, we previously reported on.

While the pack itself is free, the bundle also comes with 300 Opals (the premium currency to buy gear from Reda's shop) and even some Yule Festival rewards. The actual Atlaïr outfit cannot be upgraded, but it does look pretty great, and shows a nice call-back to the game that started it all.

The interesting part about the introduction of this skin is that there isn't all that much of a time gap between Atlaïr and Eivor, as the iconic assassin and the Viking warrior only lived around 300 years apart, which is pretty close considering Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey were set at least a thousand years beforehand.

Ubisoft has previously also added Bayek of Siwa's outfit to Valhalla, as another legacy outfit, but with Atlaïr joining the fray, we can assume that others are probably also on the cards at some point.