Athletism European Champion Ana Peleteiro dennounces she suffered physical and psychological abuse

Ana Peleteiro, Spanish triple jumper, gold medal in the 2024 European Athletics Championships as well as the Bronze in 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has denounced that she suffered psychological and pysical abuse by a previous boyfriend.

Peleteiro has revealed it on a TikTok video, as part of the trend "And yet I stayed", where users are telling their stories of how the stayed in a relationship despite the mistreatment and abused suffered.

"You can learn from mistakes, and hopefully this works so that other girls don't stay", she admits at the beginning of a five minute video.

She tells multiple instances of toxic and manipulative behaviour with a previous boyfriend, including when she found out that he had multiple lovers, yet he turned the situation around by telling her she was the "crazy one" and threatening to leave her. "And yet I stayed", Peleteiro adds.

This man also raped her, waking her in the middle of the night for non consensual sexual relationships. He told her that, if they didn't have sex everytime he wanted, she would have to accept infidelity.

Other behaviours include changing everything about her: her way of dressing, her family and friend relationships... and she adds that "if anyone identifies with these signs, please run away, you will never be happy" and advises them to go to therapy "because ending a relationship with a narcisist is very hard because it lowers your self-esteem".

Currently, Peleteiro is married to French triple jumper Benjamin Compaoré and have a daughter born in 2022.