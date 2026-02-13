Athletic Club is forbidden by FIFA to make signings until 2028, but the club trusts it will be solved quickly

HQ

Athletic Club Bilbao has been listed by FIFA on their Registration Bans list, which would forbid the Spanish club of making new signings for the next three windows, that include summer 2026, winter 2027 and summer 207, at any level (amateur and professional) and with no exception for domestic competitions. FIFA did not give any reason beyond the mention of "financial disputes or regulatory non-compliance".

The real reason behind this ban is an administrative issue regarding the loan of a player, and is expected to be solved in a matter of "hours", as Athletic's sources said to El País.

Goalkeeper Álex Padilla was loaned in the January 2025 to Mexican club Puma, but only six months later he returned, as Bilbao's second goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala left. Athletic paid Puma 300,000 euros as compensation. This led to "disagreements with another club over the rights to a footballer", but Athletic Club is relaxed and convinced that it will be solved quickly.