Athletes and IOC send unified response against Enhanced Games: "utterly irresponsible and immoral"

This past week, the 12th International Athletes Forum took place in Lausanne, Switzerland. More than 400 athlete represenatatives gathered on 11-12 June, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Paralympic Committee and many more, to discuss some pressing athlete-related topics.

One of the topics that garnered unanimous support from all athletes and represenatatives is their stance against the Enhanced Games, a private competition backed by businessmen including Donald Trump Jr., that encourages participants to use substances to enhance their addilities, in other words, to dope themselves. "Sports with superpowers", so to speak.

Before the Forum began, IOC released an statement where they vehemently rejected those games: "As athletes, we believe that the Enhanced Games or any events encouraging the use of performance-enhancing substances and methods are a betrayal of everything that we stand for".

"These events undermine the integrity of sport and the responsibility athletes hold as role models in society. Promoting performance-enhancing substances sends a dangerous message - especially to future generations. These substances can cause serious long-term health consequences or even death, and encouraging athletes to use them is utterly irresponsible and immoral."

The statement garnered a big applause when read at the forum, showing their commitment to "fair play, ethical behaviour and respect" and pledging to "do everything to protect sport's integrity for future generations."