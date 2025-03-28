Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is the fastest-selling game in the Atelier series

HQ

Koei Tecmo has just affirmed that the completely reasonably titled Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land has already become the fastest-selling game in this series.

The project has just surpassed 300,000 sold copies worldwide, and while that might seem like only a handful compared to some of the blockbuster tentpoles like Assassin's Creed and Monster Hunter, it is enough to make it a record-breaker for this franchise and its publisher.

If you haven't joined the masses by snagging a copy of this game up yet, you can read our full thoughts about it on our dedicated review here.