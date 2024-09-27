Atelier Yumia gets a massive Tokyo Game Show presentation

HQ

The Atelier series appeared during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast yesterday, more specifically with the upcoming Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land. It looks to have a completely different budget and size compared to previous installments and it will be the first time the series is released for Xbox.

According to Koei Tecmo, memories are the theme of this adventure, where our protagonist Yumia and her friends must confront their memories. In the video that was shown (and which you can check out below), gameplay is interspersed with comments from producer Junzo Hosoi who claims to be "a huge Xbox fan" and says that much of the inspiration for his games comes from Halo: Combat Evolved.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land will be released on March 21 next year, and in the meantime we think you should check out the Tokyo Game Show video below.