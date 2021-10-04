Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream announced

Just like we previously reported, developer Gust and publisher Koei Tecmo has prepared six unannounced projects for the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Atelier series, and one of them was soon to be revealed.

That project is now confirmed to be Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. During the TGS 2021, the title was revealed along with a new trailer. As the sequel to Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book, which was released back in 2015, Atelier Sophie 2 will launch on PC (via Steam), PS4 and Nintendo Switch on February 25, 2022.

For more details in regard to the game, you can check its official website.

Check the reveal trailer below.