Atelier series 25th anniversary website is live, new projects teased

Japanese company Koei Tecmo and developer Gust set a brand new anniversary website to celebrate the 25th birthday for the long-running Atelier series.

The website is live now, with a piece of message for fans on its home page:

"In May 2022, the Atelier series will mark its 25th anniversary. Thank you very much to everyone who has supported this series throughout the years. As a gift to you for all your love and support, we are planning various Atelier-related projects throughout 2022, including the soon-to-be announced 25th anniversary title. Information will be announced sequentially, so please stay tuned!"

From the page, we can tell that there are 6 unannounced projects, and the first one of them is expected to be revealed on October 2, most likely during the Koei Tecmo Special Program which has been set for TGS 2021. As for the rest of the projects, they are marked as "coming soon", so we will have to wait patiently for more information.

Source: Twitter