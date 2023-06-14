Atari to release a new game for Atari 2600

HQ

1990 was a really long time ago. It was the year that East and West Germany just became Germany, Russia was still called Soviet, Home Alone premiered on Christmas, Sonic the Hedgehog

wasn't even invented yet, the hottest consoles were NES and Mega Drive and computer gaming usually meant Amiga 500.

It was also the year Atari said farewell to Atari 2600, the first ever really popular console which reached roughly 30 million sold units (comparable to Sega Master System, Dreamcast and PS Vita - combined). Since then, we haven't gotten any new Atari releases for this old format. Until now that is.

Atari has announced that Mr. Run and Jump is getting a Atari 2600 version, built ground up for the format, and it will also be released on a classic cartridge. Atari says:

"Made in the United States with high-quality materials, each Mr. Run and Jump cartridge comes sealed with a high-quality box, 2600 game cartridge, and an instruction manual. Cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, strong gold-plated connectors, and identical power draw to the originals."

The pre-orders for this cartridge starts on July 31 for $59.99 on the official Atari homepage, and we assume they might sell out fairly quickly.

Are you old enough to remember the Atari 2600 and what was your first ever console?