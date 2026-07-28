Atari signs movie deal with Universal spanning 10 classic video game properties

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The gold rush of intellectual property acquisition in Hollywood continues, as now Universal has struck a deal with Atari to secure the rights to turn 10 iconic video games into movies.

As per Deadline, the deal in question relates to being able to turn 10 iconic arcade games into feature length flicks, with one project seemingly already underway as both Matt Reilly and Carl Hampe have been attached to write a screenplay, while Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady produces.

The 10 games which have been selected for this deal include some of the most iconic arcade titles of all-time. The most famous is Pong, but the list also includes Asteroids, Adventure, Bezerk, Breakout, Centipede, Crystal Castles, Millipede, Missile Command, and Yars' Revenge.

Speaking about this deal, Atari CEO Wade Rosen mentioned how "excited" the company was to work with Universal, and how the aim of the partnership is "to bring the spirit of our iconic brand and games to a new medium."

This does also all come after we spoke with Rosen at Gamescom 2025, where we inquired about Atari entering the adaptation space, to which he told us "there's lots of opportunity in that space" even if it is a "long process" to get it right.