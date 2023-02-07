Atari selling a limited edition games collection for $1000

HQ

As part of the ongoing Atari 50 celebrations, the company has unveiled a limited edition collection of ten games for the Atari 2600, each in new packaging.

This is the last chance you'll get to grab the games, as each of them went on sale previously and have since sold out. You're going to part with quite a bit of cash for the games, though, as Atari is selling them for $999.99.

Also, there's only 100 of these collections up for grabs, so eager collectors will want to act fast.

The games in the bundle include:



Adventure



Missile Command



Warlords



Super Breakout



Crystal Castles



Haunted House



Yars' Revenge



Centipede



Asteroids



Gravitar



Each of these will come with unique box art, a collectible pin, patch, and custom acrylic stand.

Check out the bundle here.