Atari selling a limited edition games collection for $1000

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company, you can get your hands on ten games.

As part of the ongoing Atari 50 celebrations, the company has unveiled a limited edition collection of ten games for the Atari 2600, each in new packaging.

This is the last chance you'll get to grab the games, as each of them went on sale previously and have since sold out. You're going to part with quite a bit of cash for the games, though, as Atari is selling them for $999.99.

Also, there's only 100 of these collections up for grabs, so eager collectors will want to act fast.

The games in the bundle include:


  • Adventure

  • Missile Command

  • Warlords

  • Super Breakout

  • Crystal Castles

  • Haunted House

  • Yars' Revenge

  • Centipede

  • Asteroids

  • Gravitar

Each of these will come with unique box art, a collectible pin, patch, and custom acrylic stand.

Check out the bundle here.

