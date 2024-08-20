Atari seems to be teasing something for Opening Night Live later today

HQ

During Gamescom last year, Atari had something really nice to present, and announced the 2600+. As the name suggests, it is a new version of what is commonly referred to as the world's first console success, namely the Atari 2600, which was released in the US in 1977 (the following year in Europe).

It sold around 30 million copies during its lifetime, which in comparison is roughly equivalent to the Mega Drive. The Atari 2600+ is compatible with your old Atari 2600 and 7800 cartridges, and also includes a selection of built-in classics, and is of course equipped with modern connectivity options such as HDMI and USB.

So why are we bringing this up? Well, because it seems that Atari has something in the works for tonight's Opening Night Live and/or Gamescom later this week. Via Instagram they cryptically write that "this time last year we were announcing the 2600+ at Gamescom" and complement it with the enigmatic "two eyes" emoji.

We certainly wouldn't mind a new version of the Atari Lynx, but above all it would be fun to have a Jaguar mini-console. What do you think and hope Atari will show?