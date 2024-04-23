Atari revives Infogrames brand

HQ

Atari is reviving the Infogrames brand, which it will use as a new publishing label. The brand hasn't been used properly in a long time, but it was known for creating well-known titles such as Alone in the Dark, Heart of Darkness, and games based on iconic characters such as The Smurfs, Asterix, and Tintin.

"For decades, Infogrames built a reputation as a publisher and developer of amazing and eclectic games, and we are excited to bring it back," said Atari CEO Wade Rosen (thanks, VGC).

Infogrames' first acquisition will be Totally Reliable Delivery Service. The 2019 game has been bought from tinyBuild. It is expected that Infogrames will try and build on the work done by the game's previous developer, taking the next steps towards re-energising the franchise.