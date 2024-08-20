Atari repeats last year's surprise with new console: Atari 7800+

HQ

Former gaming giant Atari has been trying to rebuild its presence at the forefront of video games for a few years now. It has been acquiring studios (especially those that owned well-known IPs in the past, which are now somewhat forgotten) and also launched the Atari 2600+ console last year, a modern version of its best-selling hardware. Earlier this morning, we were tipping that the company might have something special to show us at tonight's ONL at Gamescom, but they didn't want to wait too long to reveal the surprise.

Atari and Plaion have teamed up to release the Atari 7800+, a reimagining of their 1986 Atari 7800 model. This new version includes some modern features, such as HDMI and USB power, but also attempts to replicate the original model. This means that in addition to modern cartridges released for this console, your old 2600 and 7800 Atari cartridges will also be compatible with this device.

The Atari 7800+ is scheduled for release on 29 November 2024 and can already be pre-ordered for 119.99 euros. Six game cartridges will be released that day with the console, which are as follows:



Asteroids Deluxe



Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest



Berzerk



Bounty Bob Strikes Back



Frenzy



Space Duel



New cartridges for Atari 2600+ (and therefore also compatible with 7800+) will also be available for sale on the same release day, as follows: