Atari releases stylish whiskey decanter designed like a retro joystick

One of the most iconic joysticks of all time is undoubtedly the one that came with the Atari 2600 console, specifically the CX-10. Incidentally, Atari is also a company whose logo is considered one of the most legendary in the gaming world.

Now Atari has decided to combine these two components in a whiskey set with a decanter (19 cm high and holding 75 cl of liquid), two glasses, and a tray. The decanter in particular is really stylish, and the price of £93.94 / €108.54 can be considered quite reasonable.

The set is available now with 3-4 days shipping within Europe, and if you want to treat yourself, you can order it here.