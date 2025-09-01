news
Atari releases stylish whiskey decanter designed like a retro joystick
Yup, it's time to treat yourself to something nice again.
HQ
One of the most iconic joysticks of all time is undoubtedly the one that came with the Atari 2600 console, specifically the CX-10. Incidentally, Atari is also a company whose logo is considered one of the most legendary in the gaming world.
Now Atari has decided to combine these two components in a whiskey set with a decanter (19 cm high and holding 75 cl of liquid), two glasses, and a tray. The decanter in particular is really stylish, and the price of £93.94 / €108.54 can be considered quite reasonable.
The set is available now with 3-4 days shipping within Europe, and if you want to treat yourself, you can order it here.