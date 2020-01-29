Atari is building video game hotels in the US

When we have reported about Atari lately, it has almost exclusively been about their upcoming VCS console, but Atari has apparently been up to other things as well. CNN is now reporting that they are going to build a whole chain of hotels.

The first one will be made in Phoenix, Arizona, with the construction starting during fall this year. But more will be made and there are already plans for Austin, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle. The first hotel is expected to be done in two years, and Atari hasn't forgotten its video game heritage. There will be rooms with retro design, but also more modern ones inspired by recent movies like "Ready Player One".

We can also look forward to spaces dedicated to things like virtual reality and streaming, as well as esports arenas.