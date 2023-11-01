Atari is acquiring Digital Eclipse

HQ

Atari has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Digital Eclipse and to bring the developer into its portfolio of studios. The plan for the acquisition is to expand and grow Atari's internal development capabilities, all while getting access to Digital Eclipse's proprietary technology. The deal is also said to see Digital Eclipse looking to grow its business and expand its own development capacity, while gaining access to Atari's range of IP.

It's said that the purchase of Digital Eclipse amounts to an initial fee of $6.5 million ($4 million in cash and $2.5 million in Atari shares) before a remaining earn-out of $13.5 million, which will be paid out over the next 10 years based on the performance of Digital Eclipse. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the next few days.

Speaking about the deal, Digital Eclipse has stated: "We're a small studio with big dreams. Atari is a legendary publisher with a new spirit. We loved working on Atari 50 together. We understand each other. This looked like a great way for both organizations to accomplish a lot of our future goals better and faster together."

The developer did also note that despite the acquisition, it is "business as usual at Digital Eclipse" going forward, even if it will now have access to Atari's massive collection of IP.