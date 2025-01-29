Atari has teamed up with Nubeo for a watch celebrating 45 years of Asteroids

One of the most iconic and timeless video games of all-time recently turned 45-years-old, with this being Atari's historic Asteroids. To mark that really special anniversary, the video game titan has teamed up with watchmaker Nubeo to debut a limited-collection of watches styled after the beloved game.

The watches are known as the Ventana Automatic Atari Asteroids 45th Limited Edition and they come in a variety of colours all while having a face that resembles the video game. It's a really cool design that will no doubt attract a lot of eyes, but it also seems highly impractical as a watch, as it has no numbers or numerals and only one moving hand.

Each of the various colours for the watch come in a highly-limited number of just 125 models, and each watch also is made of stainless steel with a sapphire lens that allows the watch to be certified to 20 ATM water resistance.

As per the colours, you can get one of these accessories in Nebula Blue, Plasma Pumpkin, Supernova Red, Celestial Citrine, and Nova Nightfall. The watch typically will set you back £1,627 but due to an ongoing sale, you can actually snag one now for as low as £492.

